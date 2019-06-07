Take the pledge to vote

NCW Seeks Report from Nagaland Police after Woman Allegedly Set on Fire in Dimapur

According to media reports, a 24-year-old woman and member of the Nagaland Domestic Workers Union (NDWU) was set on fire by her husband at their home.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 8:58 PM IST
NCW Seeks Report from Nagaland Police after Woman Allegedly Set on Fire in Dimapur
Representative purpose.
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought an action-taken report from the Nagaland police after reports claimed that a woman was set on fire by her husband in Dimapur.

According to media reports, a 24-year-old woman and member of the Nagaland Domestic Workers Union (NDWU), was set on fire by her husband at their home in Dimapur.

Expressing concern over the matter, the NCW sought an action-taken report from the Nagaland DGP TJ Longkumer on Thursday.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that the matter may be investigated and the Commission may be apprised about the actions taken in the matter," NCW member Soso Shaiza said in a letter to Longkumer.

