English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NCW Seeks Report from Nagaland Police after Woman Allegedly Set on Fire in Dimapur
According to media reports, a 24-year-old woman and member of the Nagaland Domestic Workers Union (NDWU) was set on fire by her husband at their home.
Representative purpose.
Loading...
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought an action-taken report from the Nagaland police after reports claimed that a woman was set on fire by her husband in Dimapur.
According to media reports, a 24-year-old woman and member of the Nagaland Domestic Workers Union (NDWU), was set on fire by her husband at their home in Dimapur.
Expressing concern over the matter, the NCW sought an action-taken report from the Nagaland DGP TJ Longkumer on Thursday.
"Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that the matter may be investigated and the Commission may be apprised about the actions taken in the matter," NCW member Soso Shaiza said in a letter to Longkumer.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Ajmer Residents Lock Water Containers Amidst Rajasthan Heatwave
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Friday 07 June , 2019 Ajmer Residents Lock Water Containers Amidst Rajasthan Heatwave
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Friday 07 June , 2019 Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Once a Cricketer, Ashleigh Barty Storms into French Open Final
- Manish Naggdev Writes Post on Breakup with Srishty Rode, Says She Dumped Him on Phone
- Salman Khan's Bharat Proves that Bollywood Wants On-Screen Mothers as Young as Their Sons
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Red Family Plans Offer up to 5 Connections on One Bill Plan
- IAF's Sukhoi Su-30 MKI to go Against France's Rafale Jets During Garuda VI Exercise In July
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results