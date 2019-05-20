English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NCW Sends Notice to Vivek Oberoi Over 'Misogynistic' Exit Poll Meme on Aishwarya Rai
The National Commission for Women has termed the Twitter post misogynistic, offensive and unethical and demanded an explanation from the actor.
Image courtesy: Vivek Oberoi/ Instagram
Loading...
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women has sent a notice to Vivek Oberoi over his post in which he had compared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s personal life with the Lok Sabha elections exit polls.
Oberoi, who had reportedly dated the actor-former Miss World in early 2000s, posted a meme featuring her with husband Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya and Salman Khan.
The meme was a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the results of which will be declared on Thursday. "Haha! creative! No politics here... just life," Oberoi captioned the photo.
Terming the post “misogynistic”, NCW demanded an explanation from the actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film "PM Narendra Modi.
“..the post made is extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general,” the notice reads highlighting that the Twitter post was carrying a picture of a minor girl (Rai’s daughter).
The body's chairperson, Rekha Sharma, also said, "We would like him (Vivek Oberoi) to apologise on social media & personally also to the person concerned. If he doesn't do, we will see what legal action can we take against him. We will be talking to Twitter to remove that tweet immediately."
The post has also enraged netizens with several including Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal slamming it for being "distasteful" and "crass".
"It is hardly hilarious. It's crass, disgusting and reveals the sick mentality of its 'creator'@vivekoberoi. Evident that the man lacks everything - political as well as life skills," Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, said.
(With PTI inputs)
Oberoi, who had reportedly dated the actor-former Miss World in early 2000s, posted a meme featuring her with husband Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya and Salman Khan.
The meme was a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the results of which will be declared on Thursday. "Haha! creative! No politics here... just life," Oberoi captioned the photo.
Haha! 👍 creative! No politics here....just life 🙏😃— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 20, 2019
Credits : @pavansingh1985 pic.twitter.com/1rPbbXZU8T
Terming the post “misogynistic”, NCW demanded an explanation from the actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film "PM Narendra Modi.
“..the post made is extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general,” the notice reads highlighting that the Twitter post was carrying a picture of a minor girl (Rai’s daughter).
The body's chairperson, Rekha Sharma, also said, "We would like him (Vivek Oberoi) to apologise on social media & personally also to the person concerned. If he doesn't do, we will see what legal action can we take against him. We will be talking to Twitter to remove that tweet immediately."
The post has also enraged netizens with several including Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal slamming it for being "distasteful" and "crass".
"It is hardly hilarious. It's crass, disgusting and reveals the sick mentality of its 'creator'@vivekoberoi. Evident that the man lacks everything - political as well as life skills," Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, said.
(With PTI inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Shares a Throwback Pic With Malaal Actress, Fans Spot Aishwarya Rai in Background
- John Wick Snaps and Breaks Avengers Endgame's Magic Box Office Spell
- Everyone Will Be on Their Phones: Woakes on WC Announcement
- Pakistan's Asif Ali to Leave England Tour After Daughter's Demise
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, SF150 Launch LIVE: As it Happened
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results