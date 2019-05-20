NCW Sends Notice to Vivek Oberoi Over 'Misogynistic' Exit Poll Meme on Aishwarya Rai

The National Commission for Women has sent a notice to Vivek Oberoi over his post in which he had compared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s personal life with the Lok Sabha elections exit polls.Oberoi, who had reportedly dated the actor-former Miss World in early 2000s, posted a meme featuring her with husband Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya and Salman Khan.The meme was a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the results of which will be declared on Thursday. "Haha! creative! No politics here... just life," Oberoi captioned the photo.Terming the post “misogynistic”, NCW demanded an explanation from the actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film "PM Narendra Modi.“..the post made is extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general,” the notice reads highlighting that the Twitter post was carrying a picture of a minor girl (Rai’s daughter).The body's chairperson, Rekha Sharma, also said, "We would like him (Vivek Oberoi) to apologise on social media & personally also to the person concerned. If he doesn't do, we will see what legal action can we take against him. We will be talking to Twitter to remove that tweet immediately."The post has also enraged netizens with several including Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal slamming it for being "distasteful" and "crass"."It is hardly hilarious. It's crass, disgusting and reveals the sick mentality of its 'creator'@vivekoberoi. Evident that the man lacks everything - political as well as life skills," Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women, said.