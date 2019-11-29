NCW Sets up Inquiry Committee to Look into Rape, Murder Case of Hyderabad Veterinarian
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a tweet that the women's panel would not 'leave any stone unturned' till the perpetrators get the punishment they deserve.
Representative image: Reuters
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women has constituted an inquiry committee to look into the alleged killing of a 27-year-old veterinarian who was reportedly set on fire after being sexually assaulted in Hyderabad.
NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in a tweet that the women's panel would not "leave any stone unturned" till the perpetrators get the punishment they deserve.
According to media reports, the woman, an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was on her way home in Hyderabad when she was allegedly abducted and burnt alive by unidentified persons late on Wednesday.
In a letter to Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, Sharma said the commission is disturbed by the reported incident and is seriously concerned about the safety and security of women.
"The National Commission for Women is constituting an Inquiry Committee headed by a Member, NCW to inquire into the matter. Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to kindly investigate and take appropriate action in the matter," Sharma said in the letter.
A detailed action taken report may be sent to the commission at an early date, Sharma said.
