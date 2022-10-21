CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

NCW Summons Editor-in-chief of Kannada Daily for 'Demeaning' Remarks Against President

PTI

Last Updated: October 21, 2022, 13:35 IST

New Delhi, India

NCW said it has taken cognizance of the demeaning post against the Hon'ble President. (File Photo: PTI)

The NCW took cognisance of a tweet that posted the paper clippings of an opinion piece published in the newspaper

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned the editor-in-chief of a Kannada daily over “demeaning” remarks made against President Droupadi Murmu. The NCW took cognisance of a tweet that posted the paper clippings of an opinion piece published in the newspaper.

“@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the demeaning post against the Hon’ble President. The Commission has sent a notice to the journalist to appear in person for a hearing on 26.10.2022 at 12.30 pm,” the NCW wrote on Twitter.

first published:October 21, 2022, 13:35 IST
last updated:October 21, 2022, 13:35 IST