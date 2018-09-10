English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NCW Summons Kerala MLA for Using Abusive Language Against 'Raped' Nun
MLA P C George, the lone Independent MLA in the Kerala state assembly, had asked the reason behind the nun not reporting the incident earlier while making objectionable remarks against her on Saturday.
Poonjar MLA PC George at a media gathering. (TV grab)
New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned Kerala MLA P C George on September 20 for using abusive language against a nun who has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a bishop.
Terming the language used by the MLA as "deeply disturbing", NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said the Commission seriously condemns "such objectionable and derogatory statements made by a person who occupies responsible position in the society".
"Considering the gravity of the matter, you are hereby required to provide explanation for making such irresponsible comments for which you are required to appear before the commission on Septemer 20," she said in a letter to George.
Sharma had said Sunday that it is "shameful" that people occupying position of power were using such language.
The NCW chief said she will also be writing to Kerala DGP Lokanath Behera to take action against such lawmakers.
In July this year, the nun filed a complaint with the Kottayam district police chief, alleging that Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal had raped her and had unnatural sex with her multiple times at a small town near Kottayam between 2014 and 2016.
The NCW chairperson said the nun was allegedly facing discrimination after levelling sexual assault charges and that she was not getting support from the church.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
