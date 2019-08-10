Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NCW to Seek Explanation from Haryana CM Khattar for Bizarre Remarks on Kashmiri Women

Manohar Lal Khattar was expressing concern over low sex ratio in Haryana at an event in Fatehabad on Friday when he made the remarks in an apparent reference to the scrapping of the special status for J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2019, 5:39 PM IST
NCW to Seek Explanation from Haryana CM Khattar for Bizarre Remarks on Kashmiri Women
File photo of Manohar Lal Khattar.
New Delhi: National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Saturday said she would seek explanation from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his remarks that "some people are now saying that as Kashmir is open, brides will be brought from there".

"Why their imagination ends at women and their complexion and looks? How they open their big mouth and give these stupid remarks for women? Why people choose them to power? I certainly will ask for his explanation," she said in a tweet, without naming anyone.

Khattar was expressing concern over low sex ratio in Haryana at an event in Fatehabad on Friday when he made the remarks in an apparent reference to the scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

"Now some people say, Kashmir is open, they (brides) will be brought from there. But jokes apart, if (sex) ratio is improved, then there will be a right balance in society," he said.

