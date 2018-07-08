English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ND Tiwari's Condition 'Extremely Serious', Says Son
According to Rohit Shekhar, his father has been put on dialysis "due to failure of his kidneys" and he is also being given antibiotics and antifungal medicines to fight infection in his stomach.
File photo of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: The condition of former Uttarakhand chief minister N D Tiwari, who was shifted on Saturday to the ICU of a private hospital in the capital, is "extremely serious", his son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari said on Sunday.
The 92-year-old politician, who has been in the hospital since September last year after suffering a brain stroke, is also undergoing blood transfusion as his haemoglobin level has dropped significantly, Shekhar said in a statement.
"The condition of N D Tiwari is extremely serious. He was shifted to the ICU yesterday evening. His doctor said that he is suffering from acute bacterial infection in stomach region and his kidneys stopped functioning last night," he said.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, in a tweet, said yesterday that he had called up Tiwari's son to enquire about the health of the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the hill state.
"Enquired about the condition of former chief minister N D Tiwari ji through his son Rohit on phone. On behalf of all people of Uttarakhand, pray for well-being and long life of Tiwari ji," he had tweeted in Hindi.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
