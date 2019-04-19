English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ND Tiwari's Wife Hints at 'Discord', But Says She Doesn't See Foul Play in Rohit's Death
The autopsy, conducted by a medical board comprising five senior doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, states that the cause of death is asphyxia as a result of strangulation and smothering.
File photo of ND Tiwari along with wife Ujjwala and son Rohit (File photo)
Dehradun: Ujjawala Sharma, wife of late Congress veteran ND Tiwari, on Friday said that she "does not see any conspiracy" behind her son's death. Her statement came hours after autopsy report revealed that Rohit Shekhar died of "asphyxia" as he was strangulated and smothered.
"Failing" to understand why the death case had been transferred to crime branch, Sharma said, "I don't see a conspiracy behind Rohit's death but if there is any, then I wish God does justice with everyone."
Immersing ashes of her son in Ganga river, Sharma, a former Sanskrit professor, further told News18 that she doesn't see a point in "doubting anyone". "Sometimes there is a lack of cordial relationship between individuals but that does not mean you should point fingers," she said without elaborating on her statement or naming any person.
Former Uttarakhand chief minister ND Tiwari's wife said that her son was in depression. Sources close to the family added that Rohit was on medication and often "behaved aggressively" inside the house.
His wife Apoorva Shukla, whom he married in May last year, said that she prays for her husband's soul.
Domestic help Bholu Mandal, who is a key witness in the case, revealed that blood was oozing out of Rohit's nose when he spotted him. ND Tiwari's son died on Tuesday. He was brought dead to the Max Hospital in Saket in south Delhi.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar had said that Rohit Tiwari, a resident of Defence Colony in south Delhi, was brought to the hospital around 5pm in an ambulance and doctors declared him dead.
The autopsy, conducted by a medical board comprising five senior doctors of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), states that the cause of death is asphyxia "as a result of strangulation and smothering". "It is a sudden unnatural death, placed in the category of homicide," the head of the AIIMS' forensic department, Dr Sudhir Gupta, said.
Narayan Dutt Tiwari died at the age of 93 on October 18, his birthday, last year.He, too, was undergoing treatment for age-related complications at the Saket hospital.
The Congress veteran, who had served in various positions at the Centre, was the chief of minister of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Rohit Tiwari joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 Uttarakhand assembly polls and had recently indicated he could join the Congress.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
