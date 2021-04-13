NDA Govt Has Promulgated More Ordinances Than UPA Did in Two Terms

According to the latest data available with PRS Legislative Research and the Lok Sabha secretariat, 61 ordinances were promulgated between May 2004 and May 2014. But after the National Democratic Alliance took over in 2014, 76 bills have been pushed through the ordinance route.

The Narendra Modi government tabled more ordinances in its seven years than the previous government did in two full terms. The numbers are indicative of the fact that the current regime prefers the quicker executive route to enact laws.

An ordinance requires approval by the Union cabinet followed by the assent of the President of India. The Constitution stipulates that such a method can be adopted for quicker implementation of law only when a Parliament session is not ongoing.

An ordinance has to be replaced by a law approved by Parliament as the former is valid for six weeks once a Parliament session starts. The three agriculture laws that have led to widespread protests by farmer bodies were brought through the ordinance route.

The largest number of Ordinances was promulgated in 1993, and there has been a decline in the number of Ordinance promulgated since then.

The National Democratic Alliance government’s decision to take the ordinance route to pass as many as six crucial pieces of legislation in its first six months of office including laws governing land acquisition, auctioning of coal and foreign investments in insurance had attracted attention from jurists

The United Progressive Alliance during its stint also promulgated more than two dozen laws through the ordinance route, including the contentious National Food Security Bill.

