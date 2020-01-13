Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

NDA Govt Ruining Economy, Says Ashok Gehlot on Centre's Plan to Seek Another Interim Dividend from RBI

The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at the Centre and said that the government had taken away a large amount from the RBI earlier as well.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 5:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NDA Govt Ruining Economy, Says Ashok Gehlot on Centre's Plan to Seek Another Interim Dividend from RBI
File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said it's a matter of concern that the Centre is planning to seek another interim dividend from the RBI to meet its expenditure commitments and alleged the NDA government is "completely ruining" the economy.

"Reports that the government is planning to seek another interim dividend from RBI to meet its expenditure commitments are a matter of concern. Govt took away a large amount from RBI earlier too," Gehlot tweeted. "NDA govt is completely ruining the economy even as common people are increasingly facing financial hardships," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram