'Pak is Still Counting Bodies': With Balakot Example, PM Modi Asks Odisha to Elect Govt That Delivers
Prior to launching the BJP's election campaign in Odisha's Koraput district, PM Modi said the saffron party will fulfill the aspirations of the people of Odisha.
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government had taken measures to set up a 'chowkidar' in space and asked people to vote for a government that can take concrete decisions and not just raise slogans.
PM Modi was referring to Mission Shakti, when India demonstrated anti-satellite (ASAT) missile capability by shooting down a live satellite. He also came down heavily on opposition parties who he said "belittled" the space achievement.
"Those that are criticising the anti-satellite technology will be given a befitting reply in the elections," he claimed, urging people to vote for a government that can take concrete decisions, not the one that only raises slogans.
Launching his campaign in eastern India with a rally in Jeypore area of Odisha's Koraput district, the prime minister said the NDA government wouldn't have been able to do any development work in the country without the support of the people.
Prior to launching the BJP's election campaign in Odisha's Koraput district, PM Modi said the saffron party will fulfill the aspirations of the people of Odisha. In his twitter post written in Odia language, he said the ruling BJD has failed to meet the aspirations of the people while the Congress was unable to emerge as a credible opposition.
"Odisha deserves a good government and the BJP will provide it," Modi said in the tweet.
Polling in both Koraput and Kalahandi will be held in the first phase on April 11. Simultaneous polling will be held in Odisha for the 21 Lok Sabha seats and the 147 assembly constituencies in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.
