NDA Passing-out Parade to be Low-key, Parents Can't Attend Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Passing Out Parade at the National Defence Academy (NDA) here will be held in a "scaled-down" manner and parents of the cadets will not attend it, the institute said on Thursday.

The parade of graduating cadets, a long-cherished tradition, will take place on May 30.

"As a training institution, NDA has quickly adapted toanew normal and is able to complete the spring term," it said in a release here.

"But there are stillalot of end of term activities which form part of passing out of a cadet fromtheacademy after three years of rigorous training," it said.

"The passing out will be held on 30 May in a scaled-down manner," it said.

In view of the nationwide lockdown, parents of the cadets will not be able to attend the parade, the premier defence training institute added.