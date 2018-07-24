English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
NDA's Dalit MPs Unhappy After Govt Appoints Judge Who Diluted SC/SC Act as NGT Chairman
The Dalit MPs in the meeting wanted government to rescind Justice Goel's appointment. The decision they felt had sent a wrong message to the community.
The Dalit MPs in the meeting wanted government to rescind Justice Goel's appointment.
New Delhi: Twenty-four Dalit MPs from the NDA were hosted on Monday evening by Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. The meeting expressed disappointment at the appointment of former Supreme Court Judge AK Goel as the chairman of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
Justice Goel was part of the bench which had delivered the verdict on SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act which led to widespread agitation by Dalit organisations.
The Dalit MPs in the meeting wanted government to rescind Justice Goel's appointment. The decision they felt had sent a wrong message to the community.
Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) had also filed a review petition before the SC on the order passed by the two-member bench which many Dalit organisations felt would dilute bail provisions in the Act aimed at protecting vulnerable sections within the society. The Act was first passed when Paswan was the Social Justice minister in the VP Singh government in 1989.
Some of those present in the dinner meeting at Paswan's residence include Union ministers Ramdas Athawale, Arjun Ram Meghwal and MPs Faggan Singh Kulaste, Hari Manjhi, VD Ram, Savitri Bai Phule, Nihal Chand, Udit Raj, Chintamani, Heena Gavit, Vinod Sonkar, Ram Charitra Nishad , Sharad Bansode, Kirit Solanki.
The meeting also discussed issues pertaining to reservation in judiciary and promotions in government jobs.
Also Watch
Justice Goel was part of the bench which had delivered the verdict on SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act which led to widespread agitation by Dalit organisations.
The Dalit MPs in the meeting wanted government to rescind Justice Goel's appointment. The decision they felt had sent a wrong message to the community.
Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) had also filed a review petition before the SC on the order passed by the two-member bench which many Dalit organisations felt would dilute bail provisions in the Act aimed at protecting vulnerable sections within the society. The Act was first passed when Paswan was the Social Justice minister in the VP Singh government in 1989.
Some of those present in the dinner meeting at Paswan's residence include Union ministers Ramdas Athawale, Arjun Ram Meghwal and MPs Faggan Singh Kulaste, Hari Manjhi, VD Ram, Savitri Bai Phule, Nihal Chand, Udit Raj, Chintamani, Heena Gavit, Vinod Sonkar, Ram Charitra Nishad , Sharad Bansode, Kirit Solanki.
The meeting also discussed issues pertaining to reservation in judiciary and promotions in government jobs.
Also Watch
-
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Sunday 22 July , 2018
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Sunday 22 July , 2018 Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sony Makes a 48-megapixel Sensor, Smartphone Camera Wars to Start Again?
- Six Months After First Hunger Death, Workers in Jharkhand's Coal Mining Hub Fear They May Be Next
- Top 10 Most Exciting Smartphones Launched in 2018
- The Bizarre Reason Why Shraddha Kapoor Wiped Out All of Her Instagram Photos & Videos
- The Accidental Prime Minister: Meet the Entire 'Political Cast' of Anupam Kher-Starrer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...