'NDA's Double Standards': After Jet Airways Bailout, Mallya Says He Can Help Save Cash-strapped Airlines
In a series of tweets, the fugitive liquor baron questioned the Centre’s “double standards”, asking why it overlooked his Rs 4,000 crore investment into his airlines at the time of its bankruptcy in 2012.
File photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Owner of the now obsolete Kingfisher Airlines, Vijay Mallya, is disgruntled at the fact that banks have decided to bail out cash-strapped Jet Airways following the exit of its chairman-founder Naresh Goyal on Monday.
“I invested over Rs 4,000 crore into Kingfisher Airlines to save the Company and its employees. Not recognised and instead slammed in every possible way. The same PSU Banks let India's finest airline with the best employees and connectivity fail ruthlessly. Double standards under NDA,” Mallya tweeted on Tuesday.
The fugitive liquor baron’s tirade also targeted the Modi government for using Kingfisher’s crisis against the UPA government under Manmohan Singh.
“BJP spokesman eloquently read out my letters to PM Manmohan Singh and alleged that PSU Banks under the UPA Government had wrongly supported Kingfisher Airlines. Media decimated me for writing to the current PM. I wonder what has changed now under the NDA Government,” he tweeted.
Mallya, who is currently out on bail after being arrested on an extradition warrant, also asked PSU banks to take up his offer and "save" Jet Airways.
“And I repeat once again that I have placed liquid assets before the Hon’ble Karnataka High Court to pay off the PSU Banks and all other creditors. Why do the Banks not take my money. It will help them to save Jet Airways if nothing else. Why do the Banks not take my money. It will help them to save Jet Airways if nothing else,” he further tweeted.
Kingfisher Airlines’ collapse due to bankruptcy in 2012 was followed by an uproar, similar to the one in the case of Jet Airways, as it had left many employees, lessors and banks scrambling for compensation.
I invested over 4000 crores into Kingfisher Airlines to save the Company and its employees. Not recognised and instead slammed in every possible way. The same PSU Banks let India’s finest airline with the best employees and connectivity fail ruthlessly. Double standards under NDA— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 25, 2019
| Edited by: Angana Chakrabarti
