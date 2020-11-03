News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

NDDB Chairman Dilip Rath Unanimously Elected to International Dairy Federation Board

Representative image.

Representative image.

IDF members are national committees generally constituted by dairy organisations in each country. India is represented by the national committee of the IDF.

National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Chairman Dilip Rath has been unanimously elected to the board of the International Dairy Federation (IDF), which represents the global dairy sector. "I see my election to the IDF board as an opportunity to bring along valuable insights from the Indian dairy experience and foster complementarities and synergies between dairying nations," Rath said in a statement.

It is a privilege to represent the world's largest milk-producing nation and contribute to promoting sustainable goals of dairying and also meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals, he said. "I keenly look forward to furthering IDF board's mandate," he added. Rath was associated with IDF for the past 10 years as member secretary of Indian National Committee and as a member of the standing committee on dairy policy and economics.

IDF members are national committees generally constituted by dairy organisations in each country. India is represented by the national committee of the IDF.


  • Tags: DAIRYnddb
  • First Published: November 3, 2020, 15:48 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...