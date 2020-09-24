INDIA

1-MIN READ

NDMC Assistant Engineer Dies Of COVID-19: Official

New Delhi: An assistant engineer employed with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation died of COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Thursday, officials said. The employee (name withheld) was posed in the Building Department of the City-Sadar Paharganj Zone.

“The assistant engineer expired today due to COVID-19. He was admitted to MAX Hospital, Patparganj, in east Delhi,” a senior NDMC official said. Delhi recorded 3,714 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and the case tally mounted to over 2.56 lakh, while the death toll rose to 5,087.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 24, 2020, 5:40 PM IST
