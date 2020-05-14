NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi Transferred 'With Immediate Effect'

NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi was on Thursday transferred from her current post "with immediate effect", according to an official order.

The order by the Services Department, however, did not specify her next assignment.

Joshi, a 1995-batch IAS officer, has been directed to report to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

Gyanesh Bharti, Commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, shall hold the additional charge of the commissioner of the NDMC, the order said.

Bharti, a 1998-batch IAS officer, shall hold the additional charge "till further orders", it said.