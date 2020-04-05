Take the pledge to vote

NDMC Employee Working in Delhi Hospital Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Over 30 Medics Quarantined

Officials said the female sanitation worker was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment and over 30 medics were put under mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

PTI

Updated:April 5, 2020, 3:37 PM IST
NDMC Employee Working in Delhi Hospital Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Over 30 Medics Quarantined
Representative Image.

New Delhi: A contractual employee of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), deployed at Charak Palika Hospital has been tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital administration has now sent about 30 members of the medical staff into quarantine, an official in Charak Palika Hospital said.

According to the hospital administration, the sanitation worker reached the hospital for her usual duty schedule, but had mild symptoms of the flu. The worker was then immediately sent for testing of the virus.

"We made sure she was sent for testing as soon as we saw her have symptoms and now when she is tested positive we have decided to send 30 of our medical staff in quarantine," a senior doctor at the hospital said.

The quarantined staff include nursing and paramedical staff, who have been told to be in home quarantine for 14 days.

The patient however has been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment.

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said 77 deaths were reported across the country due to coronavirus, and the total number of cases so far has risen to 3,374.

In the 9 am update, the Ministry said as of now, 3,030 cases are active while 266 people have been cured and discharged.

