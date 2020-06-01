NDMC Increases Park Timings; Open Gym and Yoga Still Prohibited

About 10 days after opening up its parks and gardens, the New Delhi Municipal Council on Monday extended the timing of these for walking, jogging and running only while it continues to bar open gymS and yoga in the parks.

In an order, the NDMC said all the parks and gardens under it can now open up between 5.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and between 4.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. from June 1 to 30.

The parks, including Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park and Talkatora Garden, were opened for the public from May 21.

The parks, till May 31, were allowed between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. only.

"The activities permitted in the parks include walking, jogging and running on the walking tracks," the order said, adding open gym and yoga and any other activities are still not allowed.

