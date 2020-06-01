INDIA

1-MIN READ

NDMC Increases Park Timings; Open Gym and Yoga Still Prohibited

A woman sits with a child in a park near India Gate, on a smoggy morning, in New Delhi, India, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

In an order, the NDMC said all the parks and gardens under it can now open up between 5.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and between 4.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. from June 1 to 30.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 11:17 PM IST
About 10 days after opening up its parks and gardens, the New Delhi Municipal Council on Monday extended the timing of these for walking, jogging and running only while it continues to bar open gymS and yoga in the parks.

The parks, including Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park and Talkatora Garden, were opened for the public from May 21.

The parks, till May 31, were allowed between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. only.

"The activities permitted in the parks include walking, jogging and running on the walking tracks," the order said, adding open gym and yoga and any other activities are still not allowed.


