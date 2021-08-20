NDMC Launches Ambulance Service For Stray Animals

New Delhi, Aug 19: North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh flagged off an ambulance service for stray animals on Thursday, officials said. Singh said special arrangements have been made in these vehicles for the convenience of stray animals such as a hydraulic system installed in the carriage for unloading and facilitating climbing of the animals. Melodious tunes will be played inside so the animals do not get distracted.

Singh said these vehicles have been specially made for stray animals only. The launch of the animal ambulance service took place at the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the NDMC.

Standing Committee Chairman of the NDMC Jogi Ram Jain said one animal ambulance has been arranged for each of the six zones of the civic body.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

