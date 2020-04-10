NDMC Notice to Shop Owner in Bengali Market After Workers Found Living in 'Unhygienic Conditions'

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has issued a show-cause notice to the owner of a pastry shop in Bengali Market here after 35 workers were found living in "unhygienic conditions" and not adhering to social distancing norms to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the civic body officials, the shop owner has been asked to explain why the health license issued by the NDMC to him should not be cancelled as the norms have been violated.

"As per the provision of Section 339 of the NDMC Act, 1994, the NDMC has directed the vendor to show cause why the said health license could not be revoked on account of violations within 10 days of issuance of the notice otherwise NDMC could be seal the premise without further notice," a senior civic body official said.

"We will take similar action against others if found violating guidelines laid down by the district administration on containment of COVID -19," the official added.

The Bengali Market, along with 20 other COVID-19 hotspots in Delhi, was sealed after three members of a family tested positive for the deadly virus there.

As a preventive measure, the police, along with a medical team, members from the NDMC and the district magistrate conducted home-to-home verification in Bengali Market on Wednesday.

The police found 35 workers of the pastry shop living either on the terrace of the shop or behind it at shelters provided to them in unhygienic conditions without maintaining social distancing.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered at Barakhamba road police station under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act against the shop owner, police said, adding an investigation is underway. The workers were evacuated and shifted to shelter homes.

