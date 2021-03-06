NDMC Show-cause Notice To Le Meridien Hotel For Continuing Trade Activity Despite License Expiry

New Delhi, Mar 5: The New Delhi Municipal Council has issued a show-cause notice to the Le Meridien Hotel for allegedly operating restaurants, lodging house and other licensable trade activities in its premises despite the civic body rejecting its application for renewal of health and trade licenses in January this year. The NDMC has issued the show-cause notice to Tarun Thakral, executive director of CJ International Hotels Ltd, as to why restaurants, lodging houses and other trade activities at the hotel should not be sealed and sought a reply within seven days.

In the notice dated March 1, the NDMC said it had rejected the hotel’s application for renewal of health and trade licenses in January this year. However, the business allegedly continued to operate. “You are hereby directed to show cause why the various restaurants, lodging house and other licensable trade activities in the premises of Le-Meridien Hotel where licenses have expired should not be sealed/operations stopped as per the Section 333 of NDMC Act, 1994 within 7 days, failing which the NDMC would take the requisite action as prescribed in the NDMC Act without any further intimation,” the notice read. The validity of the earlier licenses had expired on March 31, 2020, after which CJ International Limited had reapplied through the online portals of NDMC and MHA, which was rejected in January this year, the NDMC said.

“The NDMC has rejected the application of CJ International Limited (Le-Meridian) for renewal of their health/trade license vide letter dated 20/01/2021 on account of fact that there is an unauthorized construction in the building besides expiry of license deed. “The health license cannot be sought for the premise that itself is illegally constructed and liable for demolition under the provisions of the NDMC Act,” the NDMC said. The civic body in its letter in January had rejected the renewal application citing an “unauthorized construction” in the premises and had directed the hotel to “close the operation of all licensable trade activities”.

