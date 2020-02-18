NDMC Suspends Trade Licence of Delhi's Park Hotel After Fire Break-out in Its Basement
The Delhi Fire service had cancelled the fire safety certificate of the Park hotel following Sunday's fire, after which the New Delhi Municipal Council cancelled the hotel's trade and health licences.
Fire broke out at The Park hotel in New Delhi around 9 am today. (ANI)
New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday suspended the health and the trade licences of Park hotel, following the cancellation of fire safety certificate by the Delhi Fire services.
"Based on suspension of Fire Safety Certificate by Delhi Fire Services, we have suspended all health and trade licences of Park hotel with immediate effect," a senior NDMC official said. There was no immediate response from the hotel authorities.
Delhi Fire Services cancelled the certificate after a fire broke out in the basement of The Park hotel in Lutyens' Delhi on Sunday morning, following which three people, including two Norwegian nationals, were admitted to hospital.
