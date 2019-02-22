English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NDRF Constable Who Saved Civilian from Drowning at Kumbh Dies at Delhi Hospital
He had reportedly sustained a severe spinal injury during the rescue of an old man, who was drowning during the Kumbh Mela on February 19.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: An National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) constable, who had saved a civilian from drowning in Kumbh Mela recently and sustained a severe spinal injury, died at a hospital here on Friday, an NDRF official said.
Constable Rajender Gautam, native of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh died around 5:30am, NDRF's Inspector General L Ravi Joseph, told PTI.
"He had sustained a severe spinal injury during the rescue of an old man, who was drowning during the Kumbh Mela on February 19. He was later airlifted to Delhi the same day, given the severity of his condition," he said.
His mortal remains will be taken to Himachal Pradesh.
Constable Rajender Gautam, native of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh died around 5:30am, NDRF's Inspector General L Ravi Joseph, told PTI.
"He had sustained a severe spinal injury during the rescue of an old man, who was drowning during the Kumbh Mela on February 19. He was later airlifted to Delhi the same day, given the severity of his condition," he said.
His mortal remains will be taken to Himachal Pradesh.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Navjot Singh Sidhu Banned from Entering Mumbai’s Film City for His Comments on Pulwama Attack
- PUBG Mobile: List of All New Weapons Available in Survive Till Dawn Zombie Mode
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback's Production Version Confirmed For Geneva Debut, Video Teased
- Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Attacks Mini Mathur for Her Manikarnika Tweet
- Will Tata Motors Name the Upcoming Harrier 7-Seater SUV as Sierra?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results