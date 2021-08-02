NDRF Helps Pregnant Woman, Mother-Infant Duo Across River For Treatment

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) helped a pregnant woman and a mother-infant duo get treatment and reach their villages in two separate incidents after heavy rainfall in West Bengal.

Syamashree Pandit and her new-born infant were safely shifted from village Kanchra to Thakuranichak in Hoogly district after her delivery. The distance between the two villages was 5 kms.

In another incident in Paschim Medinipur district, a pregnant woman named Khatun Begam, was taken from her village Bhagirathpur to Golsai in Ghatal subdivision for treatment.

West Bengal received heavy rainfall over the past two days, causing floods in many areas. Parts of Paschim Bardhaman, Howrah, Hooghly and Bankura districts may witness inundation if more water is released from the DVC dams, a government official said.

The Paschim Medinipur administration opened 212 relief camps where around 12,000 people have taken shelter.

Discharge of water from dams and barrages in West Bengal posed risk of inundation as the storage facilities were almost full with heavy rainfall across the state.

On July 30, at least eight people died in separate rain-related incidents in West Bengal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here