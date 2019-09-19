Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

NDRF Set to Induct Women Personnel in New Battalions Within One Year

The NDRF will have four new battalions in addition to the 12, and they will be based in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the National Capital Region.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NDRF Set to Induct Women Personnel in New Battalions Within One Year
Representative Image
Loading...

Kolkata: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would induct women personnel in its new battalions within the next one year, a top official said.

The Union government had in 2018 made a proposal to attach women contingents to NDRF battalions in the country.

"Earlier, we didn't have the barracks and other amenities for women personnel... But, we are now in a position to accommodate them and have already started the process of calling for women operators," Director General of NDRF, S N Pradhan, told PTI.

Pradhan was recently in West Bengal to inaugurate the 2nd Battalion of the NDRF HQ campus at Haringhata, about 55 km from here.

"We have have made a specific request to the government that a certain number of women personnel must be sent for our four new battalions... This should happen within a year's time," he added.

The NDRF will have four new battalions in addition to the 12, and they will be based in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the National Capital Region.

The new battalions -- each having around 1,150 personnel -- will be drawn from the Assam Rifles, the Indo- Tibetan Border Police and the Border Security Force, a government order had said last year.

Pradhan added that the new 64-acre campus at Haringhata is a part of NDRF's efforts to address on a "mission mode" certain "weak links" in terms of infrastructure-related work.

"Operationally, we are very sound. But, infrastructure base is a weak link; battalions were getting created but not completed, there were issues with getting handover of buildings for regional response centres after acquiring the land for them... We are trying to address these on mission mode," he said.

The NDRF is a specialised force that was raised in 2006 for specific tasks of relief and rescue during natural and man-made disasters or threatening situations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram