More than 106 hours after a devastating earthquake struck Turkey, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) pulled out a second child alive from the rubble. An eight-year-old girl was pulled out by the NDRF team on Friday.

In a statement, the disaster management body said, “The NDRF team in a joint operation with the Turkish army successfully rescued another live child victim — 08 yrs, female — from a collapsed structure in Nurdagi town of Gaziantep province."

So far, the agency has rescued two children and pulled out 13 bodies from the rubble. Three NDRF urban search and rescue teams have been mobilised to Turkey after the massive earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck the southern parts of the country close to the Syrian border on Monday, February 6.

Earlier, six-year-old Naureen was pulled out of the rubble of a multi-storied building after the canine squad led by labrador Julie pointed rescuers to the spot where the child was buried. Three of her family members died but the girl is recuperating in an army field hospital.

The director general of NDRF, Atul Karwal, told CNN-News18 that rescuers have doubled up their efforts as with each passing hour, chances of victims surviving are also dimming. “The golden hour (of finding survivors) is over. Hope may be dimming for those who managed to survive the earthquake and are stuck in the rubble. We can’t waste a single minute," he said.

Videos of the second rescue released by NDRF show metal cutters tearing through the rubble of the buildings. Earthmoving equipment and bare hands have all been pressed into service.

Rescuers said aftershocks, hypothermia, and dehydration are the biggest challenges they are facing on the ground. But concern also is the instability of the structures that are being rummaged through to look for possible survivors.

Officials said that NDRF personnel on the ground shared with headquarters how a building they were supposed to use for accommodation suddenly started shaking, forcing the team out into the open and inside tents.

