Near Jamia Protest Site, 2 Men Get 'Gunshot Injury'; Police Say Wounds Could be Due to Tear Gas Shells
The Delhi Police said it did not open fire during the Sunday incident and its personnel were not carrying firearms.
Police personnel outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University as students stage a protest against the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (PTI)
New Delhi: Two men who were apparently caught in the Jamia violence are being treated for "gunshot injuries" at Safdarjung Hospital here, sources said on Monday, but police insisted the wounds could be from the sharp end of tear gas shells.
Sohaib Khan (23) was not part of the protest but was passing by when he was hit by a "pellet" on toe, his father Mohammad Arshad said. "He underwent surgery last night and was shifted to a ward," Arshad said, adding Sohaib is a 4th-year BTech student at Jamia Hamdard.
Another student, Ajaz (22), is undergoing treatment at the hospital for "gunshot injury" in the chest which he apparently suffered at the protest site. However, the Delhi Police said it did not open fire during the Sunday incident and its personnel were not carrying firearms.
"The nature of injuries being reported could be due to the sharp end of tear gas shells and we are probing the allegations," a senior police officer said. The people who were injured in the clash were taken only to Holy Family Hospital and AIIMS trauma centre, he said.
