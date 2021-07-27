Nearly 100 Families Evacuated from Three Buildings in Thane

Nearly 100 families were evacuated from three residential buildings constructed close to each other in Mumbra township of Thane district on Monday after two of them developed problems, civic officials said. While one building started sinking into the ground, a second one tilted to one side. The third building was evacuated since it was located close to the two buildings which had developed structural problems, they said.

The officials said the buildings have been vacated and sealed as a precautionary measure. Around 21.10 hours, one of the buildings, a 10-year-old G plus 8-floor structure called Swastik with 56 tenements, subsided and its plinth and beams developed problems, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

Kadam said teams of firemen and RDMC rushed to the scene and evacuated the occupants of the building. He said civic engineers will carry out a structural audit of the building.

Another building located adjacent to it, a G plus 5-floor structure with 36 tenements and around 10 years old, descended and tilted one side, Kadam said. The building, located near a nullah, was vacated and its occupants were moved to safety by the fire brigade and RDMC personnel, he said.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Mumbra Ward) Sagar Salunke said these two residential structures were not in the list of dangerous buildings.The third building, a ground plus one-storey structure, was evacuated as a precautionary measure since it is located close to the other two buildings, he said.

Salunke said six families were staying in the third building and they were shifted to safer places. In all, 98 families were evacuated and shifted to safer places, he added.

