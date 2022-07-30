Nearly 1,200 Cattle Die as Lumpy Disease Outbreak Hits Rajasthan; Govt Swings into Action

The outbreak of the contagious lumpy skin disease has become a bane for thousands of cattle herders in western and northern Rajasthan where nearly 1,200 bovines have perished to the disease which is spreading at an unrelenting speed in the region.

Animal husbandry department officials said that the infection has spread among nearly 25,000 cattle in a span of three months. In Jodhpur district alone, 254 cattle succumbed to the disease in the past two weeks drawing the animal husbandry department’s attention.

Considering the serious spread of the infection, the department has mobilised teams of doctors in the affected areas and has advised the cattle herders to keep their cattle isolated to shield them from getting infected. BJP MLA from Raniwara (Jalore) Narayan Singh Dewal has requested the state government to step up its efforts to contain the spread of the infection.

The animal husbandry department has said that the disease which originated in Africa came to India via Pakistan in April. Initially, the infection was there in the border districts like Jaisalmer and Barmer but this has now spread to Jodhpur, Jalore, Nagaur, Bikaner, Hanumangarh and other districts in the region, Dr Arvind Jaitelay, Deputy Director (Disease Control), Animal Husbandry department, told.

