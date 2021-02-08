Nearly 200 Students, 72 Staff Members of Two Schools Test Positive For Covid-19 in Kerala

A few days after they returned to classrooms, 192 Class 10 students of two schools in Kerala's Malappuram district have tested positive for Covid-19 following a contact-tracing exercise.

Shedding light into the incident, district medical officer K Sakeena told NDTV that after one student tested positive, others were tested as part of contact tracing and surveillance. Students and staff of another school in the same area also tested positive.

As per officials, up to 72 staffers, too, have tested positive for Covid-19.

A of total 638 students were tested at the two Malappuram schools — 149 belonged to one and 43 to another. Similarly, of the staffers tested, including teachers, 39 of those who tested positive belonged to one school and 33 to another.

The district collector called for a meeting on Monday with all officials to decide on further action.

Students of class 10 and 12 had begun physically attending schools in Kerala since last month, especially for practical sessions and to clear the remaining doubts in lessons.

This comes amid the rapid surge in fresh coronavirus cases being reported in Kerala, a state that was initially held up as a role model for its handling of the pandemic.

As of February 8, Kerala has registered 9,68,438 cases, almost 6,075 cases more than a day earlier with 3,867 deaths recorded till now.