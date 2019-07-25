Take the pledge to vote

Nearly 3 Lakh Pilgrims Complete Amarnath Yatra in 24 Days, Highest Since 2015

This number is higher than those who underwent the yatra during the entire 59-day long period in 2015.

July 25, 2019
Devotees arrive to worship at the holy cave of Lord Shiva in Amarnath, southeast of Srinagar. Representative Image. (Reuters)
Jammu: Over 3 lakh pilgrims completed the ongoing Amarnath yatra during the last 24 days breaking the record of last four years.

Officials said 3,01,818 pilgrims have been to the cave for "darshan" during the last 24 days.

"This number is higher than those who underwent the yatra during the entire 59-day long period in 2015", officials said.

Police said another batch of 2,416 yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in two escorted convoys for the valley on Thurday from Jammu.

"Of these, 893 are going to Baltal base camp while 1,523 are going to Pahalgam base camp", police said.

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above the sea-level in the Himalayan ranges in Kashmir, Amarnath cave houses an ice stalagmite structure that symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva according to the devotees.

The ice structure waxes and wanes with the phases of the moon.

So far, 26 pilgrims have died during the yatra. In addition to this, two volunteers and two security men also lost their lives.

Yatra started on July 17 and will conclude on August 15 coinciding with the "Shravan Purnima" festival.

