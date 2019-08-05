Nearly 30 Percent Voters Turn Up for Vellore Lok Sabha By-Election Till 1 pm

Chennai: Close to 30 per cent of the 14.32 lakh voters cast their votes on Monday in the Vellore Parliamentary bypoll till 1 pm, officials said.

There were no untoward incidents so far, police said, even as there were some reports of VVPAT malfunctioning.

The constituency is witnessing a fight between AIADMK and DMK, with AC Shanmugam of the ruling party taking on Kathir Anand, son of senior DMK leader Durai Murugan.

Election Commission officials said 29.46 per cent of voters had cast their vote by 1 pm in the six Assembly constituencies covered under the Vellore Lok Sabha segment.

Though polling was originally scheduled in Vellore on April 18 along with the rest of the 38 Parliamentary segments in Tamil Nadu, it was then rescinded after Income Tax officials seized money allegedly meant to bribe voters.

Earlier, the DMK-led alliance had swept the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, winning 37 constituencies in the state and the lone segment i the neighbouring Puducherry.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.