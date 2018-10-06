English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nearly 300 Active Militants in Kashmir Valley: Army
The four-phased urban local bodies (ULB) polls in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to begin on October 8.
Representative image.
Loading...
Srinagar: Around 300 militants are active in the Kashmir valley while over 250 ultras have been waiting in the launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into this side, a top Army officer said Saturday.
"Over 250 militants are on different launch pads and are trying to get into this side. Our army is alert and ready to stop them," General officer commanding (GoC) of the Army's 15 Corps, Lt Gen A K Bhatt told reporters in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.
He said the Army's efforts would be to not let the militants infiltrate into this side.
"People of this village (near the LoC) have been supporting us and we want to crush terrorism in entire Kashmir," he said.
The army officer said around 300 militants were active across the Kashmir valley.
He said the army along with police and CRPF are conducting area domination exercises to ensure the smooth conduct of the local bodies' polls.
"Our aim is peace and tranquillity and that the elections are concluded peacefully. We are conducting area domination with CRPF police during day and night," he said.
The four-phased urban local bodies (ULB) polls in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to begin on October 8.
"Over 250 militants are on different launch pads and are trying to get into this side. Our army is alert and ready to stop them," General officer commanding (GoC) of the Army's 15 Corps, Lt Gen A K Bhatt told reporters in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.
He said the Army's efforts would be to not let the militants infiltrate into this side.
"People of this village (near the LoC) have been supporting us and we want to crush terrorism in entire Kashmir," he said.
The army officer said around 300 militants were active across the Kashmir valley.
He said the army along with police and CRPF are conducting area domination exercises to ensure the smooth conduct of the local bodies' polls.
"Our aim is peace and tranquillity and that the elections are concluded peacefully. We are conducting area domination with CRPF police during day and night," he said.
The four-phased urban local bodies (ULB) polls in Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to begin on October 8.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Now Rules Instagram, But is This Truly The Beginning of a New Journey?
- Koffee With Karan: Arjun Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor will Feature in 'Emotional and Hysterical' Episode
- Pro Kabaddi: Bengal Warriors Eye Maiden Title With Stable Core and Well-Rounded Squad
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
- Sonali Bendre’s Inspiring Message will Give You Life Goals. Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...