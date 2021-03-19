Nearly 4.40 Lakh Vaccinated Against Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday said nearly 4.40 lakh people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Union Territory with no reported case of extreme adverse events. This was conveyed by officials at a meeting of the Union Territory’s steering committee, chaired by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, to review the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

”A total of 4,39,910 people have been vaccinated in Jammu and Kashmir with no reported case of extreme adverse events,” Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo said. He said 77 per cent of the healthcare workers, 78 per cent of the frontline workers and 12.28 per cent of the elderly population and patients with comorbidities have been inoculated.

Dulloo said arrangements have been put in place for on-the-spot registration and administration of the vaccine to the remaining healthcare workers and frontline workers. Moreover, the number of COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) has also been gradually increased to 3,034, including 34 private facilities, he added.

All the CVCs will be connected to 873 cold chain points with a total vaccine storage capacity of over 50 lakh doses and vaccination capacity of three lakh doses per day, Dulloo said. The vaccines are being administered for free at all government CVCs and against the payment of Rs 250 per dose at private centres, officials said.

The vaccination slots at the CVCs are being proportioned to accommodate the reserved appointments of the COWIN-registered beneficiaries, second-dose beneficiaries and walk-in beneficiaries on a day-to-day basis. To effectively deliver the vaccines at the grassroot level, the chief secretary stressed upon greater coordination between the frontline workers of various departments including health, social welfare, school education, rural development, and housing and urban development.

He also emphasised the need to evolve a multi-sectoral response to the vaccination drive by involving NGOs and volunteers, besides maintaining open and transparent communication through a proactive strategy to curb misinformation and rumours. The chief secretary also urged people to participate in the vaccination drive and get inoculated on priority to keep themselves and their families safe from the infection.