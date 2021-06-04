Nearly 40% of the Recognised Start-ups in India Emerged after the Pandemic Hit

Even though the Centre’s Startup India programme was launched in 2016, it was only after the Covid-19 pandemic that start-ups emerged at a swift pace in the country, with nearly 40 per cent recognised after April 1, 2020.

Since its launch in 2016 till Thursday, 50,000 businesses have been recognised as start-ups by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The leadership teams of 45 per cent start-ups have a woman entrepreneur.

Nearly 40 per cent of these, or 19,896, have been recognised after April 1, 2020. In 2020-2021, over 16,000 start-ups were recognised, the ministry data shows. India went for complete lockdown in March 2020 with the outbreak of the coronavirus infection.

In addition, the last 10,000 start-ups were registered in the past six months, the government data says.

The development becomes crucial as for the first 10,000 start-ups, it took more than two years (808 days). In the first year, only 743 start-ups were recognised.

Further, between January 2016 and June 2019, only 19,351 start-ups across the country were recognised – less than the number recognised after April 1.

Startup India is a flagship initiative of the union government launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, 2016. The programme was intended to catalyse start-up culture and build a strong and inclusive ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in India. The DPIIT acts as the nodal department for the initiative.

As of date, the start-ups are spread across 623 districts and each state and union territory has at least one start-up.

Apart from the Centre, 30 states and UTs have announced specific start-up policies to support these ventures.

Among the states with the highest number of start-ups are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, the ministry data says.

In 2020, a total of 2,722 start-ups were recognised from Maharashtra, the highest among all the states.

Nearly 5.5 lakh jobs were created by the start-ups, with an average number of 11 employees per start-up. About 1.7 lakh jobs were created by recognised start-ups in the 2020-2021 period alone.

Food processing, product development, application development, IT consulting and business support services are areas that had the maximum registered start-ups.

