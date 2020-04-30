Nearly 50% Covid-19 Deaths of People Under 60 as Recovery Rate Makes Big Gain in Last 14 Days

New Delhi: Death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 1,075 and the number of cases climbed to 33,610 in the country on Thursday, registering an increase of 67 deaths and 1,823 cases since Wednesday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 24,162, while 8,372 people have recovered. "Thus, 24.90 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior Health Ministry official said. The recovery rate has improved from 13 per cent 14 days ago.

At a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation, Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that the current fatality rate among detected is 3.2 per cent, with 65 per cent being males and 35 per cent females.

Around 49 per cent of the 1,075 Coronavirus patients who have died were under the age of 60, health ministry said. People less than 45 years accounted for 14 per cent of the deaths while those aged between 45 and 60 years had a share of 34.8 per cent in the total deaths.

Agarwal also said the doubling rate for COVID-19 cases has improved to 11 days as against 3.4 days before the lockdown was imposed.

Since Wednesday, a total of 67 deaths were reported, of which 32 fatalities were from Maharashtra, 16 from Gujarat, 11 from Madhya Pradesh, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Tamil Nadu and Delhi and one from Karnataka.

Of the 1,075 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 432 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 197, Madhya Pradesh at 130, Delhi at 56, Rajasthan at 51, Uttar Pradesh at 39 and Andhra Pradesh at 31.

The death toll reached 27 in Tamil Nadu, 26 in Telengana, 22 in West Bengal while Karnataka reported 21 deaths. Punjab has registered 19 fatalities so far. The disease has claimed eight lives in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Kerala, while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.

Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

According to the Health Ministry data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 9,915, followed by Gujarat at 4,082, Delhi at 3,439, Madhya Pradesh at 2,660, Rajasthan at 2,438, Uttar Pradesh at 2,203 and Tamil Nadu at 2,162.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,403 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,012 in Telangana. The number of cases has risen to 758 in West Bengal, 581 in Jammu and Kashmir, 557 in Karnataka, 496 in Kerala, 403 in Bihar and 357 in Punjab. Haryana has reported 310 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 128 cases. A total 107 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 56 in Chandigarh.

Uttarakhand has reported 55 cases, Assam has 42, Himachal Pradesh has 40, while Chhattisgarh have registered 38 infections each so far. Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 33 COVID-19 cases while Ladakh has reported 22 infections so far. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, Puducherry has eight cases while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases.

Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each."Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website adding, "280 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing."

States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365