Nearly 50 ‘Hardcore’ Terrorists, Suicide Bombers Being Trained in JeM's Balakot Camp: Report

New Delhi: Around 45-50 “hard core terrorists”, including suicide bombers, are reportedly being trained at the Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan’s Balakot, where the Indian Air Force had conducted aerial bombings eight months ago.

"Around 45-50 suicide bombers are training inside the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp in the Balakot town of Pakistan," top government sources told news agency ANI.

Indian intelligence agencies said they are keeping a close watch on the facility and have mounted technical surveillance to keep a track of the developments there.

A few of the terrorists, who have trained there, have even been sent to Kashmir for carrying out terror attacks on Indian security bases, the sources said.

They said Pakistan's plan is to create unrest in Kashmir with an aim to project to the international community that the situation in the Valley is deteriorating after India decided to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The sources said the Army remains on high alert and has been given full freedom to deal with any security challenge "effectively".

Army chief Bipin Rawat had last month says that the complex, which was destroyed by the IAF raids, had become “active again” and that close to 500 infiltrators are waiting to infiltrate into India. It had remained closed for six months, he said.

"Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. That shows that Balakot has been affected. It had been damaged and destroyed. And that is why people have got away from there and now it has been reactivated," he told reporters at the Officers Training Academy.

"...some action had been taken by Indian Air Force and now they have got the people back there," he said.

A fleet of IAF jets had destroyed terror launch pads in Balakot in a pre-dawn aerial attack carried out on February 27, nearly a fortnight after the terror attack on CRPF men in Pulwama.

