Swing at Mohali Fair Breaks Mid-air, Crashes Down 50 Ft with Nearly 50 On Board; Injured Under Treatment

A 50-feet swing in a Mohali fair crashed after breaking mid-air with nearly 50 people on board. The injured, which includes children and women, were taken to the hospital soon after the incident.

A doctor overseeing the patients told news agency ANI that as many as five people have been admitted for treatment and “were not in serious condition.”

According to an official, the fair organisers initially had permission to organise the event till September 4 and a board notifying the extension of the deadline until September 11 was put up at the spot.

“What we have come to know so far is that they had the permission to organise the show. However, no one would be spared if there is a mistake committed on their part,” DSP Harsiman Singh Bal told ANI.

Bal assured strict action as per the law and said all injured persons were taken to the civil hospital.

Punjab | Injured were brought to a hospital in Mohali after a swing broke mid-air and crashed down during a fair yesterday

Locals who were on the spot during the incident claimed there were no safety measures deployed in the fair. “Their private bouncers came 20 minutes late. A lady who was their head said nobody was dead. Who will take responsibility of the incident? How is this business running without the availability of any medical aid?” a person who witness the incident questioned.

He further said that no big official reached the spot.

Another person present at the fair told ANI that the “management suppressed the public.”

Police investigation into the matter is underway.

