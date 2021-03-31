Nearly 500 Children Tested Covid-19 Positive in Bengaluru This Month Amid Infection Surge: Report

Amid a Covid-19 spike in Bengaluru, data released by the government on Tuesday shows that out of the 2,000 new positive cases, 50 are children under the age of 10 years. NDTV has reported that around 500 children have tested positive for the disease this month.

The city corporation has denied the reports, saying there was no real surge among children.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Manjunath Prasad told NDTV that since March 1, the civic body had tested nearly 32,000 school students. “Out of this, only 121 tested positive – just .38 per cent (of total cases). So, we can clearly say that children are not infected in large numbers in Bengaluru,” he said.

Instead, he said, people between the age of “20 to 40 years” were the ones getting affected.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has reiterated time and again that schools would stay open in the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka registered a sharp spike in daily infections, reporting 4,225 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 more fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,97,004 and the death toll to 12,567, the Health department said. The day also saw 1,492 patients getting discharged after recovery.

The state had recorded 2,975 new cases yesterday. Of the fresh infections reported on Wednesday, 2,928 were from Bengaluru Urban district alone.

As of March 31 evening, cumulatively 9,97,004 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 12,567 deaths and 9,56,170 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin. It said there were a total of 28,248 active cases in the State, including 266 in ICU.

Among 26 deaths reported on Wednesday, 18 are from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Kalaburagi and Tumakuru, and one each from Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Kolara and Chikkamagaluru. Bidar accounted for 159 cases today, Mysuru 142, Tumakuru 138 and Kalaburagi 137, followed by others.