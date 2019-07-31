Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nearly 500 Illegal Bangladesh Nationals Detained, Deported: Delhi Police Tell Supreme Court

The police, in its affidavit in the apex court, said that between January 1, 2016 and April 30, 2018, 489 Bangladeshis have been detained and 480 out of them have been deported back during 28-months.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Nearly 500 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been detained in the national capital in the last 28 months and have been deported, Delhi Police told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The police, in its affidavit in the apex court, said that between January 1, 2016 and April 30, 2018, 489 Bangladeshis have been detained and 480 out of them have been deported back during 28-months.

The affidavit was filed in a PIL filed by lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay who is seeking deportation of all illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshi immigrants.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on August 14.

Upadhyay, in his plea, has favoured the Centre's stand to identify and deport to Myanmar around 40,000 illegal Rohingya Muslims staying here.

The plea has sought a direction to the Centre and the state governments to identify, detain and deport all illegal migrants and infiltrators, including Bangladesh nationals and Rohingyas.

"The large-scale illegal migrants, particularly from Myanmar and Bangladesh, have not only threatened the demographic structure of bordering districts but have seriously impaired the security and national integration, particularly in the present circumstances," the plea has said.

The plea has alleged there was an organised influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar through agents and touts facilitating illegal immigrants Rohingyas via Benapole-Haridaspur and Hilli (West Bengal), Sonamora (Tripura), Kolkata and Guwahati.

"This situation is seriously harming the national security of the country," it said.

