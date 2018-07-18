English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nearly 50,000 People Died on Railway Tracks After Being Hit by Trains in Last 3 Years
Deaths on railway tracks occur due to trespassing, violating safety and cautionary instructions, avoiding over bridges, using mobile phones and other electronic gadgets while crossing railway tracks.
Commuters cross a railway track in Patna. (File image: PTI)
New Delhi: Nearly 50,000 people have lost their lives in the last three years on railway tracks after being hit by trains, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain informed the Lok Sabha today.
He said 49,790 deaths were reported between 2015-2017. Deaths on railway tracks occur due to trespassing, violating safety and cautionary instructions, avoiding over bridges, using mobile phones and other electronic gadgets while crossing railway tracks, Gohain said.
The minister said the railways had taken corrective measures like regular announcements through passenger address system at stations urging passengers to use foot over bridges (FOBs), awareness drives against trespassing were conducted, construction of boundary walls, warning signs were erected to prevent accidental deaths on railway tracks.
Unauthorised trespassing on railway premises, including the track, is a punishable offence under Section 147 of the Railways Act, 1989. During 2017, a total of 173112 people were prosecuted for trespassing.
Most of the cases were reported from the Northern Railway with 7908 deaths, followed by 6149 deaths in the Southern Railway and 5670 deaths in the Eastern Railway, Gohain said.
Also Watch
He said 49,790 deaths were reported between 2015-2017. Deaths on railway tracks occur due to trespassing, violating safety and cautionary instructions, avoiding over bridges, using mobile phones and other electronic gadgets while crossing railway tracks, Gohain said.
The minister said the railways had taken corrective measures like regular announcements through passenger address system at stations urging passengers to use foot over bridges (FOBs), awareness drives against trespassing were conducted, construction of boundary walls, warning signs were erected to prevent accidental deaths on railway tracks.
Unauthorised trespassing on railway premises, including the track, is a punishable offence under Section 147 of the Railways Act, 1989. During 2017, a total of 173112 people were prosecuted for trespassing.
Most of the cases were reported from the Northern Railway with 7908 deaths, followed by 6149 deaths in the Southern Railway and 5670 deaths in the Eastern Railway, Gohain said.
Also Watch
-
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Praneeth Crashes Out; Subhankar, Ruthvika Progress in Singapore Open
- BMW G 310 R Launched in India for Rs 2.99 Lakh, G 310 GS Priced at Rs 3.49 Lakh
- Sania Mirza's Take on Maternity Fashion Will Make You Want to Emulate Her Style
- Janhvi Kapoor is Making Our Hearts Dhadak Everytime She Steps Out For Promotions
- Obama Invokes Mahatma Gandhi in Speech in South Africa, Says ‘I Believe in His Vision’