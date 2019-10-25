Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Nearly 6 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Fruit Transported Out of Kashmir in Three Months: J&K Govt

Terrorists have killed four non-Kashmiris in south Kashmir during the past 11 days, including three truck drivers who were transporting apples, and burnt down their trucks.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nearly 6 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Fruit Transported Out of Kashmir in Three Months: J&K Govt
Representative image.

Srinagar: Nearly 6 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of fresh fruits have been transported out of Kashmir valley in last three months, an official spokesman said on Friday.

Terrorists have killed four non-Kashmiris in south Kashmir during the past 11 days, including three truck drivers who were transporting apples, and burnt down their trucks.

"In last three months, 5,88,123 MT of fresh fruits have been transported out of the Kashmir valley in 41,672 trucks", the spokesperson said.

Animal, Sheep, Fisheries and Transport Department Principal Secretary Asghar Hassan Samoon chaired a meeting here to take stock of transport facilities available for export of fruits from valley to outside.

Representatives of fruit growers unions of Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag, Sopore, Baramulla, Charari Sharief, Pulwama and Parimpora were also present in the meeting.

Giving breakup of fruits transported in the last three months, the spokesman said that 66,492 MT fruits were transported in 5,070 trucks in August this year.

While 1,64,072.66 MT of fruits were transported in September in 11,837 trucks, 3,57,558.30 MT of fruits were carried in 24,765 trucks till October 20.

In the meeting, Samoon discussed about availability of transport for carrying fruits from different parts of Kashmir valley to outside.

He also directed officers to ensure that truckers adhere to the freight rate fixed by government for transportation of fruit within J&K and outside.

He also asked officials to facilitate movement of fruit trucks on highways.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram