Nearly 6,900 Cases of Online Banking Frauds Registered in 2017-18, Govt Tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Nearly 6,900 cases of online banking frauds were registered in the country in 2017-18, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said with the rapid increase in use of cyber space, the number of cyber crimes is also increasing.

"As per data maintained by the National Crime Records Bureau, 3,466 and 3,353 cases of online frauds were registered in 2017 and 2018, respectively," he said replying to a written question.

Reddy said in order to prevent online frauds and protect users, the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken several steps, including formation of an Inter-Ministerial Committee on Phone Fraud (IMCPF). It has members of stakeholder organisations such as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Department of Financial Services, Department of Telecommunication, Reserve Bank of India and law enforcement agencies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.