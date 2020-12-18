News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Nearly 70 Volunteers Given Covid-19 Vaccine Covaxin in Phase 3 Trials in Jaipur
1-MIN READ

Nearly 70 Volunteers Given Covid-19 Vaccine Covaxin in Phase 3 Trials in Jaipur

For representation

For representation

Covaxin is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Nearly 70 volunteers were given Covaxin, a vaccine being developed indigenously for coronavirus, in the Phase III trials here, an official said on Friday. They were given the vaccine at a private hospital in Jaipur. Covaxin is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Two trials of the vaccine have been conducted and the results of the first phase were released a few days ago by the ICMR, said the principal investigator for the clinical trials, Dr Manish Jain. He said the volunteers being given the vaccine will be constantly monitored.

The volunteers have been briefed that there may be mild fever or pain due to it.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...