Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Nearly 8000 Malaria Cases Detected in Sudan Province: Report

A 2017 report says that more than half the population of the world was suffering from malaria with the numbers standing at a staggering 219 million.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 1, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nearly 8000 Malaria Cases Detected in Sudan Province: Report
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)

Sudanese doctors said that the number of malaria cases in North Darfur province has climbed to nearly 8,000 people in less than a month. Doctors are warning that the outbreak in the country's far-flung west may persist if the Sudanese government and international organisations do not immediately intervene. Notably, the country has seen a sharp rise in the number of cases related to mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, chikungunya and dengue following incessent rains and flash floods.

A 2017 report says that more than half the population of the world was suffering from malaria with the numbers standing at a staggering 219 million. Furthermore, 2017 recorded 4,35,000 deaths from the mosquito-borne disease.

Malaria is transmitted through the bites of female Anopheles mosquitoes. Interestingly, there are more than 400 different species of Anopheles mosquito of which around 30 are malaria vectors of major importance.

Notably, the WHO African Region continues to carry a disproportionately high share of the global malaria burden. In 2017, the region was home to 92% of malaria cases and 93% of malaria deaths.

According to a report in The Morning Call, the Central Committee of Medical Laboratories, a union of the country's pathologists, released the statement recently.

Notably, the World Health Organization (WHO) has previously said malaria cases were reported in several provinces of Sudan.

Not only malaria, The Morning Call reported that Sudan is also facing a Cholera outbreak following flash floods that swept the country in late August, in the process affecting water sanitation. Last week, the UN humanitarian agency reported 124 suspected cholera cases as well as seven deaths from the disease.

The vector species bite between dusk and dawn and as the Anopheles mosquitoes lay their eggs in water, they hatch into larvae and eventually as adults. Tropical regions and sub tropics are best suited for malaria virus because transmission also depends on climatic conditions that may affect the number and survival of mosquitoes, such as rainfall patterns, temperature and humidity.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram