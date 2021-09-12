Nearly Half of Uttar Pradesh Districts Are Covid-Free; Recovery Rate Stands at 98.7%

With the help of ‘Trace, Test & Treat’ measure, vaccination and partial curfews, as many as 34 districts in Uttar Pradesh have been able to bring down the fresh and active Covid-19 cases to zero, according to the state health department.

The districts with zero active or fresh Covid-19 infections include Ballia, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Bahraich, Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Etah, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Hathras, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Saharanpur and Shamli.

The state’s recovery rate has also climbed up to 98.7%. Out of the 2,33,241 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh limited the number of fresh cases to 21. In the same period, another 28 patients recovered from the infection.

The fresh infections have also been reduced by over 38,000 from its peak of 38,055 on April 24. Uttar Pradesh has restricted the daily case count below 50 for nearly 33 consecutive days. The active Covid-19 caseload in Uttar Pradesh stands at 177.

Daily sample testing has ranged between 2 lakh and 3 lakh. Despite aggressive tracing and testing, Uttar Pradesh’s test positivity rate (TPR), which shows the level of infections among people, stands at even lower than 0.01%.

Meanwhile, the government will organise ‘Garib Kalyan Melas’ in all 826 development blocks of UP on September 25 on the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

‘Jan Arogya Melas’, along with health check-ups and free treatment for those who do not have Ayushman cards, will be held in the state from September 19.

