'Necessary Steps Will Be Taken': Calcutta HC After No Probe by SIT in Bengal's Post-Poll Violence

Justice Rajesh Bindal of Calcutta High Court mentioned on Tuesday that he was aware that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has not begun probe into the post-poll violence in West Bengal, and if required, necessary steps would be taken according to the law.

His observation came after Advocate Rabi Shankar Chatterjee mentioned the matter before Justice Rajesh Bindal’s bench that the SIT has not yet started working. In response, Justice Bindal said he was aware, and if required, adequate steps will be taken. “We know that the SIT is not working. Necessary steps will be taken,” he said.

Few weeks ago, a PIL was filed by advocate and BJP leader Kashinath Biswas questioning the present status of SIT.

Speaking to News18.com, Kashinath Biswas, said, “I filed a PIL and mentioned that CBI has started investigating the matter in the concerned districts of Bengal where post poll violence took place but SIT could not be seen anywhere. Today, the matter was mentioned by my lawyer Ravi Shankar Chatterjee.”

When contacted lawyer Ravi Shankar Chatterjee said, “Today, I mentioned the SIT issue before the Hon’ble Justice and I am satisfied with the court’s observation and requested the bench to intervene in the matter.”

It was learnt that after HC’s order to investigate violence in West Bengal, the CBI has so far registered nine cases and began a probe. The CBI team also visited the districts where the violence took place.

On August 19, the Calcutta High Court handed over post-poll violence in Bengal to the CBI in cases of murder and crimes against women, while handing the remaining to an SIT, both of which will be court-monitored.

