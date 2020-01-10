Unable to Fend For Her Children, Debt-Ridden Woman in Tamil Nadu Sells Her Hair For Rs 150

Chennai: Prema, a 31-year-old daily wage labourer from Salem in Tamil Nadu, had been living hand-to-mouth since the demise of her husband who committed suicide seven months ago.

Her husband decided to take the drastic step after being cheated on a loan for Rs 2.5 lakh that had been sanctioned to him to set up a business.

With piling debts and no family to turn to for aid, it became increasingly difficult for Prema to fend for her three children.

“I couldn't go to work as I fell sick for a week and my children were crying for food. I had no money. I begged my neighbours for help, but they refused to give either food or money,” she said.

Finally, she was approached by a man who offered to help if she was ready to sell her hair for wigs. Left with little choice, Prema agreed.

“I had to sell my hair for Rs 150 in order to feed my starving children. I work for daily wages and the money will be sufficient for just a day's meal for me and my children,” she said.

Following this, Prema sunk into depression and even attempted suicide. She was, however, saved by her sister. Then help came in the form of a social media post by her boss identified as Prabhu, the owner of a brick kiln.

"When she narrated her whole story, I wanted to help her recover completely. I didn’t want to stop with just giving her money as it was a temporary solution. I wanted a permanent solution for her. My friend Bala and I decided to post her story on Facebook and urge people for help,” he said.

Prabhu said the post managed to garner massive response from netizens, some of who even offered to take care of the education of Prema’s children and help her with money to set up a business.

The Salem district administration also took cognisance of Prema’s struggles and sanctioned a fund of Rs 25,000 for her and a ration card, assuring her she will be able to avail of a monthly pension for widows.

Thanking her boss for helping her, Prema said Prabhu took her to the District Collector's office and promised temporary work in Aavin. "I find it surprising that I have received help from every quarter. God has finally heard my prayers,” she added.

