Need for Increasing Age Limit for Recruitment in Govt Jobs Due to Covid Doesn't Arise: Centre

The need for increasing the maximum age limit for recruitment to various categories of posts under the central government, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in the country, does not arise, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. Insofar as the increase in maximum age limit by two years for all the eligible unemployed youths, who are seeking state government jobs is concerned, it is for the concerned state governments to decide, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

The minister was responding to a question whether the government is considering to increase maximum age limit by two years for all the eligible unemployed youths, who are seeking central and state government jobs as they lost their chances due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in the country. For recruitment to central government posts, the recruiting agencies, such as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), have been making necessary arrangements for conduct of examinations in a safe manner considering the COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols, Singh said.

While conducting civil services (preliminary) examination-2020 on October 4 last year, the UPSC also gave an option to the candidates to change the centre for civil services (preliminary) examination-2020 so that candidates who had moved to a different location before/during the COVID-19 pandemic could also appear in the examination, he said. As such, the need for increasing the maximum age limit for recruitment to various categories of posts under the central government due to the pandemic and lockdown in the country does not arise, the minister said.